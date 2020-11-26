Next Story
4 More Students Charged in France Over Teacher's Beheading Last Month
Candles are lit at a makeshift memorial as people gather to pay homage to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, as part of a national tribute, in Nice, France, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Four teenage students have been charged in France over the killing of Samuel Paty, a judical source said Thursday, including three for allegedly pointing out the teacher to his murderer.
Three other pupils were charged earlier this month with complicity over the beheading last month of Paty, who had shown his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed as part of a lesson on free speech.