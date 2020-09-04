40 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Dormitories of Foreign Workers in Singapore

Singapore: Coronavirus cases have resurfaced in the dormitories of foreign workers in Singapore, which were last month declared virus-free after extensive disinfection works were conducted, according to media reports on Friday.

The city-state reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including three imported infections, taking the total number of cases in the country to 56,948, the Ministry of Health said. The virus has so far claimed 27 lives in Singapore.

The three imported cases have been placed on 'stay-home notice'. The remaining 37 new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

Several new virus clusters in foreign worker dormitories have come up, though they were cleared of the disease a few weeks ago, the Channel News Asia reported.

On Thursday, new clusters were identified at two foreign worker dormitories 'Cochrane Lodge and at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory' both were cleared of the disease last month. New clusters have also been identified at Sungei Tengah Lodge, Homestay Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory, Changi Lodge II, North Coast Lodge and Toh Guan Dormitory.

Meanwhile, the five imported cases reported on Thursday were arrivals from Bangladesh, India, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines between August 22 and 31. All of them are on 14-day 'Stay-Home Notice'. With 137 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals and community care facilities on Thursday, the total number of recovered patients stands at 56,028.

Currently, 52 confirmed cases are admitted in hospitals and 801 cases are isolated at community care facilities.