40 Killed, 80 Injured in Air Strike on Migrant Detention Centre in Libya
Pictures published by Libyan officials showed migrants, mainly Africans, undergoing surgery in a hospital after the strike.
Image for representation (Image:Reuters)
Tripoli: An air strike late on Tuesday hit a detention centre for mainly African migrants in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, killing at least 40 people and wounding 80, a health official said.
Pictures published by Libyan officials showed African migrants undergoing surgery in a hospital after the strike.
Libya is a main departure point for migrants from Africa and Arab countries trying to reach Italy by boat, but many get picked up by the Libyan coast guard supported by the European Union. Thousands are held in government-run detention centres in what human rights groups say are often inhuman conditions.
Tajoura, east of Tripoli's centre, is home to several military camps of forces allied to Libya's internationally recognised government, which for three months has been battling eastern forces trying to take Tripoli.
On Monday, the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) said it would start heavy air strikes on targets in Tripoli after "traditional means" of war had been exhausted. The LNA denied it had hit the detention centre, saying militias allied to Tripoli had shelled it after a precision air strike by the LNA on a camp.
The LNA has failed to take Tripoli in three months of fighting and last week lost its main forward base in Gharyan, which was taken back by Tripoli forces.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
- Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul’s Holiday Pictures Are Giving Us Major Couple Goals
- Karan Singh Grover's Mr Bajaj Swag Washes Away in Zurich's Rain, Ekta Kapoor Shares Funny Video
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s