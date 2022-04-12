400 Bodies Buried in Ukraine's Severodonetsk Since Start of War, Says Governor

Around 400 civilians have been buried in the town of Severodonetsk near the frontline in eastern Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, the governor of the Lugansk region said on Tuesday.

“In Severodonetsk, pits are dug with a tractor, and graves are systematized in the register… During the 48 days of the war about 400 burials," Sergiy Gaiday said, referring to civilians.

In the nearby town of Lysychansk, he said, the dead “are buried in mass graves".

In smaller areas on the frontline, “burials are carried out by residents in the yards of residential areas" or “the bodies remain lying in the streets".

