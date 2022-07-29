44th Chess Olympiad: Pakistani Participants Disapprove Pak Govt Decision to Withdraw from Event

The Pakistani participants at the 44th Chess Olympiad on Friday expressed their displeasure towards the Pakistan government for cancelling the nation’s participation in the event.

The participants said that at the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in Chennai they were met with warm welcome and ‘extremely happy’ with the hospitality extended to them by the Government of India.

They expressed their concern that due to politics, their participation was affected. They raised concern that political issues are affecting sportspersons and the events they are expected to compete in.

The Pakistani participants spoke to the Chennai hotel staff and the airline staff before departing.

A total of 13 Pakistani participants visited Chennai to participate in the Chess Olympiad. All of the 13 participants have now left for Pakistan.

India earlier this week expressed its displeasure after Pakistan chose to politicise the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in Mamallapuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. Pakistan was unhappy regarding the torch relay passing through Jammu and Kashmir and said they would pull out, but did so only after the participants reached India.

“It is surprising that Pakistan has suddenly taken the decision of not participating in the FIDE Chess Olympiad, particularly after the team has already reached India. It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements and withdrawing its participation,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“It was politicization of the event,” he further added, saying that Pakistan was distorting facts regarding the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bagchi’s response came after the Pakistan foreign office released this statement: “Pakistan condemns India’s mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports. As a protest, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad and will also raise the matter with the International Chess Federation at the highest level.”

Pakistan also accused India of ‘politicizing’ the event.

The external affairs ministry clearly outlined that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir ‘have been, are, and will remain an integral part of India’.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here