45-year-old Indian Woman Dies in UAE After Husband Accidentally Rams Car into Her

A 45-year-old Indian woman died after her husband accidentally rammed their car into her while parking at a vehicle enclosure in the UAE's Ajman emirate, according to a media report on Monday. Liji and her husband (name withheld) had gone for a health check-up at a community hospital on Saturday, The Gulf News reported quoting a source close to the family.

Liji was standing in front of the car, giving her husband directions to park it, when the vehicle accidentally raced forward, trapping Liji against the compound wall, said Sajad Nattika, president of the Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain. Liji and her husband — both natives of Kerala — have two children, the newspaper reported.

Their son is an engineering student in India. Their daughter, who is the younger amongst the two, studies at a school in Umm Al Quwain, where the family has settled for nearly a decade now. Nattika said the Indian community in Ajman was in shock after the tragic accident.

Ajman Police is investigating the case. The Indian association is supporting the family to repatriate the mortal remains, the daily reported. Consul for Press, Information and Culture, at the Indian Consulate in Dubai Neeraj Agrawal said, The Consulate offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and all the assistance required from our side.