English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
$455 Million Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold; Odds of Winning are 1 in 292 Million
This is one of the biggest pots in the multi-state U.S. lottery's history after 19 straight drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.
Image of representation. (Reuters)
One lucky winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania for an estimated $455 million Powerball jackpot drawn Saturday night, officials said.
This is one of the biggest pots in the multi-state U.S. lottery's history after 19 straight drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.
The winning numbers were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 and Powerball 7.
The odds of winning Saturday's draw were 1 in 292 million. The grand prize winner has the choice of taking the $455 million jackpot doled out over 29 years or taking a one-time, lump-sum payment of $269.4 million.
The last Powerball drawing to produce a jackpot winner was on Jan. 6, when a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won $559.7 million. The winner, who went under the name "Good Karma Family 2018," chose the lump-sum cash option of $352 million.
Powerball's jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California and Tennessee.
Also Watch
This is one of the biggest pots in the multi-state U.S. lottery's history after 19 straight drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.
The winning numbers were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 and Powerball 7.
The odds of winning Saturday's draw were 1 in 292 million. The grand prize winner has the choice of taking the $455 million jackpot doled out over 29 years or taking a one-time, lump-sum payment of $269.4 million.
The last Powerball drawing to produce a jackpot winner was on Jan. 6, when a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won $559.7 million. The winner, who went under the name "Good Karma Family 2018," chose the lump-sum cash option of $352 million.
Powerball's jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California and Tennessee.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'No Personality, No Class, Scared' -- Jose Mourinho blasts Man United
- Roger Federer Makes Best Start to Season, Aiming for Sixth Indian Wells Title
- 'October' Theme Song Released On Public Demand
- Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi