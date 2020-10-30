Next Story
47-year-old Man in Custody Over Alleged Links to Perpretator of Nice Church Attack: Report
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo: Reuters)
On Thursday, a knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city before being shot and taken away by police.
- Reuters Paris
- Last Updated: October 30, 2020, 13:33 IST
A 47-year old man has been placed in custody suspected of having been in contact with the perpretator of Thursday's deadly knife attack in Nice, BFM TV reported, citing a police source.
