1-MIN READ

5.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Northeast Chinese City; No Injuries Reported

Representative Image.

The quake struck at 6:38 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported. It said a second quake of magnitude 2.2 struck at 7:02 am.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.


Rail service to Tangshan, 160 kilometres east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while tracks were inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

An earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 242,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

