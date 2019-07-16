English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bali in Indonesia, Minor Damage Reported
The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.
An Indonesian soldier looks at a Hindu temple damaged following an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Image: Reuters)
Denpasar: Indonesian authorities say a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java but didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake on Tuesday was centred 82 kilometers to the southwest of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometers.
