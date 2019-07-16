Take the pledge to vote

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bali in Indonesia, Minor Damage Reported

The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.

Akanksha Verma |

Updated:July 16, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bali in Indonesia, Minor Damage Reported
An Indonesian soldier looks at a Hindu temple damaged following an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Image: Reuters)
Denpasar: Indonesian authorities say a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java but didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake on Tuesday was centred 82 kilometers to the southwest of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometers.

The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.

