5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Causes Power Outage

Taipei: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, disrupting traffic and causing power outages although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake struck at 5:28 am (2128 GMT Wednesday) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), off Yilan county on the northeastern coast.

Taiwan's central weather bureau put the magnitude at 6.0.

Highrises swayed in the capital Taipei, waking people from their sleep.

Authorities said the quake was felt across Taiwan, causing power outages to more than 1,300 houses in the greater Taipei area while the

Taiwan Railways Administration has suspended some services in Yilan.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by quakes.

In April, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the island, disrupting traffic and injuring 17 people.

Taiwan's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.

