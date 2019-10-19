5 Children among 7 Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Russia's Rostov, 3 Wounded

Moscow: Five young children and two adults were killed when a fire ripped through a two-storey residential building in the central Russian city of Rostov early on Saturday, authorities said.

The youngest child to have died was 15 months old and the oldest six, said a spokesperson for the emergencies ministry.

Three more people were hospitalised with various injuries, said Sergei Shokin, head of the Rostov municipal district. Rostov is located some 200 km northeast of the capital Moscow.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the fire but confirmed investigators were working at the scene. The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal probe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.