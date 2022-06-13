5 Dead, 19 Injured As Chicago Witnesses 19 Shootouts Over Weekend

Chicago witnessed five deaths and nineteen injuries due to shootings across the city throughout the weekend, police officials told news agency NBC.

On Friday, two young men in their 20s were killed in separate incidents. A 25-year-old man succumbed to his gunshot wound at the University of Chicago Medical Center while another 26-year-old man succumbed to his death at the Stroger Hospital.

The 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his head while the 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

On Saturday, a woman in her late-30s was shot dead when unknown men shot her before running off in an unknown direction.

She died in Stroger Hospital after she succumbed to the multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. The incident occurred around 12:15am (local time).

Few hours later in an unrelated incident, a 34-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle who was also pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The most recent deadly shooting occurred on Saturday when a 23-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when four men were in an alley and an unknown person drove by while shooting at them.

The man in his early twenties suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

At least nine people were injured in seven separate incidents on Saturday and in two cases those injured heard shots being fired and moments later realized that they too were shot. More than three of them are in critical or serious condition, admitted to hospitals in Chicago.

Two teenagers and a 61-year-old man were among those injured in Saturday’s spate of shootings.

Sunday also saw eight injuries in six separate incidents. In two cases the victims were in their teens while two were in their early 20s. A woman was also shot and was among those who suffered injuries in Sunday’s spate of shootings.

Tristian Hamilton, the 31-year-old rapper who uses the moniker FBG Cash, also died after he was hit by several bullets. A female accompanying him also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

(with inputs from NBC)

