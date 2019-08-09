Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

5 Dead, 24 Missing as Kathmandu-bound Bus Plunges into Trishuli River

The bus was going from Malangwa town to Kathmandu. The security personnel rescued 16 passengers and recovered the bus, which was carrying nearly 50 passengers.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
5 Dead, 24 Missing as Kathmandu-bound Bus Plunges into Trishuli River
A Kathmandu-bound passenger bus fell into the Trishuli River in Nepal's Benighat area.(Image: Twitter/@PaudyalSirju)
Loading...

Kathmandu: Five people were killed and 24 others reported missing after a Kathmandu-bound passenger bus fell into the Trishuli River in Nepal's Benighat area on Friday, according to a media report.

Security personnel rescued 16 passengers and recovered the bus, which was carrying nearly 50 people, reported The Kathmandu Post.

The bus was going from Malangwa town to Kathmandu.

Two of the deceased were identified while officials are trying to identify the rest of the passengers, the paper quoted Dhading District Police chief Raj Kumar Baidwar as saying.

A rescue team of the police is searching for the missing persons, it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram