5 Dead, 24 Missing as Kathmandu-bound Bus Plunges into Trishuli River
The bus was going from Malangwa town to Kathmandu. The security personnel rescued 16 passengers and recovered the bus, which was carrying nearly 50 passengers.
A Kathmandu-bound passenger bus fell into the Trishuli River in Nepal's Benighat area.(Image: Twitter/@PaudyalSirju)
Kathmandu: Five people were killed and 24 others reported missing after a Kathmandu-bound passenger bus fell into the Trishuli River in Nepal's Benighat area on Friday, according to a media report.
Security personnel rescued 16 passengers and recovered the bus, which was carrying nearly 50 people, reported The Kathmandu Post.
The bus was going from Malangwa town to Kathmandu.
Two of the deceased were identified while officials are trying to identify the rest of the passengers, the paper quoted Dhading District Police chief Raj Kumar Baidwar as saying.
A rescue team of the police is searching for the missing persons, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal
- No Makeup Selfie of Deepika With Isha Koppikar is Winning Internet
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
- Chernobyl Vodka: Scientists Produce Alcohol From Crops Near Nuclear Disaster Site
- Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation