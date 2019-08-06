5 Injured, 1 Critical in Shooting in Packed Canadian Nightclub
Police said one man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident that took place early Monday morning.
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
Toronto: Police in Canada say five people have been wounded during a shooting inside a Toronto nightclub.
Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said one man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident early Monday morning. Four other victims are in non-life threatening condition.
No information on the suspect was immediately released.
Officer Stacey Davis of the Toronto Police Service told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation there was an altercation near the back of the club's interior when shots were first fired.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Drops off Sara Ali Khan at Lucknow Airport, Watch Video
- Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Possible Tattoo and It Has a Ranbir Kapoor Connection
- Not 'Guardian of the Galaxy': Raccoon Gets Stuck in Grate, Rescue Takes Over 2 Hours
- I Need to Figure Out This New Club, Says Shahid Kapoor on Hanging Out With Deepika, Ranbir, Varun
- Maruti Suzuki Swift for Sale on OLX Gets Stolen by Thieves, Police Catch Them By Posing as Buyers