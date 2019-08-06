5 Injured, 1 Critical in Shooting in Packed Canadian Nightclub

Toronto: Police in Canada say five people have been wounded during a shooting inside a Toronto nightclub.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said one man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident early Monday morning. Four other victims are in non-life threatening condition.

No information on the suspect was immediately released.

Officer Stacey Davis of the Toronto Police Service told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation there was an altercation near the back of the club's interior when shots were first fired.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.