A passenger bus clashed with a plane on Friday at the Los Angeles International Airport injuring five passengers. There were no passengers aboard the aircraft but there were people inside the bus, authorities said, according to a report by CBS News.

The crash was reported around 10:15 pm (local time) and the incident was identified as a low-speed crash. The crash occurred when an American Airlines plane which was being towed from a gate to another location and bus made physical contact with the plane.

“The aircraft that was being towed from a gate to a remote parking location made physical contact with a bus travelling on the south side of the LAX airfield. Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and treated about five people at the scene (a tug driver plus bus passengers. There is no major operational disruption at LAX,” authorities at Los Angeles World Airports said in a statement accessed by the CBS.

The incident occurred near the South Complex of the LAX on the taxiway, the statement further added.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. The bus driver and two other passengers were taken in a fair condition, according to CBS. The report added that there was one person in the plane, who received treatment and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to ascertain what caused the crash.

Airline accidents in the United States continue to raise concerns. Earlier in February, a FedEx cargo plane and a passenger airbus operated by Southwest Airlines were on a collision course due to technical difficulties faced by air traffic controllers.

The incident occurred in Texan capital Austin’s international airport where both planes came within 100 feet of each other. The crash was averted when the FedEx plane crew asked the SouthWest Airlines crew to abort takeoff and climbed higher and delayed its own landing to avert a potential catastrophe.

