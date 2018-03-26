English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Key Players in the Stormy Daniels Scandal — Besides Donald Trump
In her first extended television news interview since the news of her alleged 2006 affair, Stormy Daniels declined to discuss whether she had evidence of the affair and said that she was threatened to stay silent about it.
File photo of adult film star Stormy Daniels. (Reuters)
Washington: Adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on television Sunday night to discuss her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he became President and the hush money she says she received to keep it quiet.
In her first extended television news interview since the news of her alleged 2006 affair, Daniels declined to discuss whether she had evidence of the affair and said that she was threatened to stay silent about it.
The 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper is the most detailed televised account Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has so far offered of the affair she says she had with Trump. She also said Trump told her he and wife Melania, who had just given birth to their son, Barron, slept in separate rooms.
Here's a look at the key players in this saga:
Stephanie Clifford
Daniels' legal name is Stephanie Clifford. She's gone to court to break her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump before he became President. In the court filing, Clifford alleges their affair was more than a decade ago, and says Trump's lawyer paid her $130,000 to stay silent just before the 2016 election. The White House has denied the affair happened.
Michael Avenatti
He's the attorney representing Daniels. He has accused Trump's legal team of "engaging in thuggish behaviour" by accusing Daniels of violating a nondisclosure agreement. "Now we have a sitting US President ... who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship," Avenatti said last week. He tweeted an image of what looked like a CD or DVD on Thursday, saying the disc contains evidence proving the porn star's claims about her alleged affair with Trump.
Michael Cohen
The President's long-time attorney has accused Daniels of violating a nondisclosure agreement by talking about the alleged affair. Cohen has admitted to facilitating a payment to Daniels in 2016. News of the payment led to allegations it may have violated campaign finance laws. He recently joked to Vanity Fair that he would take "an extended vacation on (Daniels') dime."
Charles Harder
He is part of Trump's legal team, and is seeking to move the lawsuit by Daniels from state to federal court. The attorneys say that since Daniels agreed to pay $1 million for "each breach," she could owe as much as $20 million if an arbitration judge sides with Trump's attorneys. Harder is best known for representing Hulk Hogan in his lawsuit against Gawker, which resulted in its bankruptcy.
Karen McDougal
The former Playboy model says she had an affair with Trump over a decade ago, around the same time as Daniels' alleged relationship. "I didn't know he was intimate with other ladies," she said last week on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360. "I thought I was the only one." The White House has denied the affair happened.
