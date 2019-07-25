Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

5 Killed, 10 Injured After 2 Explosions Target Bus Carrying Govt Employees in Kabul

The bus was carrying employees of the Ministry of Mines. Kabul police spokesman said the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.

Associated Press

Updated:July 25, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
5 Killed, 10 Injured After 2 Explosions Target Bus Carrying Govt Employees in Kabul
A wounded woman receives treatment at a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Loading...

Kabul: Afghan police say a suicide bomber blew himself up on Thursday in front of a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees, killing five and wounded 10 people.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said all the victims were government workers. Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a second explosion took place in eastern Kabul on Thursday morning, but there were no immediate reports on possible casualties.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram