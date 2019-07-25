English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Killed, 10 Injured After 2 Explosions Target Bus Carrying Govt Employees in Kabul
The bus was carrying employees of the Ministry of Mines. Kabul police spokesman said the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.
A wounded woman receives treatment at a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Loading...
Kabul: Afghan police say a suicide bomber blew himself up on Thursday in front of a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees, killing five and wounded 10 people.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said all the victims were government workers. Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.
Meanwhile, a second explosion took place in eastern Kabul on Thursday morning, but there were no immediate reports on possible casualties.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Monday 22 July , 2019 How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
Saturday 20 July , 2019 Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vijay Deverakonda Defends Kabir Singh Director, Says 'We Should Listen to Him And be Okay'
- Sumona Chakravarti Shares How She Quit Smoking Through New Inspirational Instagram Post
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli
Photogallery
Loading...