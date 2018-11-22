English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Killed, 18 Injured as Car Rams into School Students in China: State Media
The number of casualties was yet to be determined though initial reports claimed that five people have been killed. The driver is under police detention, the report said.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Beijing: A car ploughed into several students in front a primary school in China's northeast Liaoning province, killing five of them and injuring 18 others, state media reported.
The injured students of No 2 primary school in Jianchang county, Huludao city have been taken to hospitals, China Daily reported.
The daily's website carried pictures of several people lying on the road and police detaining the driver.
The cause of the incident was under investigation.
Attacks on general public, specially students including the kindergarten children by the disgruntled people, were on the rise in different parts of China.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
