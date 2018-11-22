GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

5 Killed, 18 Injured as Car Rams into School Students in China: State Media

The number of casualties was yet to be determined though initial reports claimed that five people have been killed. The driver is under police detention, the report said.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2018, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
5 Killed, 18 Injured as Car Rams into School Students in China: State Media
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: A car ploughed into several students in front a primary school in China's northeast Liaoning province, killing five of them and injuring 18 others, state media reported.

The injured students of No 2 primary school in Jianchang county, Huludao city have been taken to hospitals, China Daily reported.

The number of casualties was yet to be determined though initial reports claimed that five people have been killed. The driver is under police detention, the report said.

The daily's website carried pictures of several people lying on the road and police detaining the driver.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.

Attacks on general public, specially students including the kindergarten children by the disgruntled people, were on the rise in different parts of China.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...