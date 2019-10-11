5 Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in Bar in Mexico's Salamanca
Salamanca is in the state of Guanajuato, which has been a largely peaceful state with farming, industry and the colonial tourist magnets of its eponymous capital and San Miguel de Allende.
Image for representation.
Mexico City: Armed attackers have killed five people at a bar in the Mexican city of Salamanca in north-central Guanajuato state.
National newspaper El Universal reports that the assailants burst into the bar in the city center around 1.30 am and began shooting at customers and employees.
The Salamanca city government confirms the killings in a statement, saying the victims were shot dead before dawn Thursday but giving no further details.
But killings have surged of late. In the first eight months of this year, 2,275 homicides were registered almost 2.5 times the number seen in the same period two years earlier.
