5 Killed, Eight Wounded in Car Bomb Blast in Northwestern Iraq

Iraq's military says a car bomb has killed five people and wounded eight in a northwestern village near the Syrian border.A military statement said the car was parked near a market in the village of Oweinat in Nineveh province.The area was once held by the Islamic State group that controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria.Despite its defeat in Iraq in 2017, IS sleeper cells have been blamed for attacks across the country that have killed and wounded scores of people over the past two years.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)