5 Killed in Blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

At least five people, including three children, were killed when a bomb went off at a house in a Pakistan-Afghanistan border town on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Landi Kotal town in a house close to Darwazgai Check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Three children and a woman were among the five dead, police said. Six people also injured in the explosion, they said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has ordered an inquiry into the explosion.

