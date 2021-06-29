CHANGE LANGUAGE
5 Killed in Blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Representational image.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has ordered an inquiry into the explosion.

At least five people, including three children, were killed when a bomb went off at a house in a Pakistan-Afghanistan border town on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Landi Kotal town in a house close to Darwazgai Check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Three children and a woman were among the five dead, police said. Six people also injured in the explosion, they said.

first published:June 29, 2021, 23:03 IST