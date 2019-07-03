English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Blast near LoC in Chamb Sector
The Pakistan Army claimed that the incident was 'an evidence of state sponsored terrorism.'
Image for representation
Loading...
Islamabad: At least five Pakistan soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said.
The nature of incident that occurred in Chamb sector was being investigated, it said in a brief statement.
One soldier was injured in the blast.
The army claimed that the incident was "an evidence of state sponsored terrorism."
Those killed were identified as Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammamd Tayyab, Naik Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
Monday 01 July , 2019 Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Monday 01 July , 2019 Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
Monday 01 July , 2019 First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Saturday 29 June , 2019 Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Diplo Says Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Confiscated His Phone, Kept Him in Cell During Their Second Wedding
- 'Grave Injustice': Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
- Iceland Cricket's 'Special' Offer for Ambati Rayudu Goes Viral After His Retirement Announcement
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
- SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results