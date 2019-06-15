Take the pledge to vote

5 Patients Dead in UK Listeria Outbreak Linked to Hospital Food

Officials have linked the outbreak to food from the Good Food Chain, which supplies dozens of U.K. hospitals, and to a meat supplier for the company.

Associated Press

Updated:June 15, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
5 Patients Dead in UK Listeria Outbreak Linked to Hospital Food
London: The British government has ordered a review of hospital food after five patients died in a listeria outbreak linked to sandwiches and salads. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Saturday he wants "a radical new approach" to the food served in hospitals.

Officials have linked the outbreak to food from the Good Food Chain, which supplies dozens of UK hospitals, and to a meat supplier for the company. Three of the patients died at hospitals in Manchester and Liverpool in northwest England. The other two locations have not been identified.

Public Health England says no deaths have been reported since the affected products were withdrawn in late May.

Listeria is a bacteria that usually causes mild illness in healthy people, but can be fatal to those with weakened immune systems.

