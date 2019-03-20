LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
5-Year-old Survives 24 Hours Alone in Argentina Desert After Getting Separated from Parents

Authorities in San Juan province and some 1,000 volunteers went searching for the boy -- with a former Dakar Rally motorcyclist finding him 21 kilometres (13 miles) from where he was last seen.

AFP

Updated:March 20, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
Representative Image
Buenos Aires: A five-year-old boy who went missing during a family walk in Argentina was found safe and well after 24 hours lost in a desert in the west of the country.

Authorities in San Juan province and some 1,000 volunteers went searching for the boy -- with a former Dakar Rally motorcyclist finding him 21 kilometres (13 miles) from where he was last seen.

The child was hospitalised for slight dehydration.

"I was cold, I slept badly, leaning on a rock," he told the newspaper Clarin upon leaving hospital Tuesday.

The boy said he had drunk from a stream and eaten grass.

"He spent 24 hours in nature, that is not nothing," said Alberto Ontiveros, the man who found him, noting that wild pumas roam the area.
