5-Year-old Survives 24 Hours Alone in Argentina Desert After Getting Separated from Parents

: A five-year-old boy who went missing during a family walk in Argentina was found safe and well after 24 hours lost in a desert in the west of the country.Authorities in San Juan province and some 1,000 volunteers went searching for the boy -- with a former Dakar Rally motorcyclist finding him 21 kilometres (13 miles) from where he was last seen.The child was hospitalised for slight dehydration."I was cold, I slept badly, leaning on a rock," he told the newspaper Clarin upon leaving hospital Tuesday.The boy said he had drunk from a stream and eaten grass."He spent 24 hours in nature, that is not nothing," said Alberto Ontiveros, the man who found him, noting that wild pumas roam the area.