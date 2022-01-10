50% Of Australia’s New 100,000 Covid-19 Cases Were Logged In Last One Week: Report

Australia, which recorded more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, recorded 50% of those new cases over the last one week, according to a Reuters report. The daily number of new cases dipped marginally on Monday as the country recorded 57,302 new Covid-19 cases and 20 fresh fatalities, according to worldometers.info’s Covid-19 dashboard.

Australia has vaccinated 92% of its people over the age of 16 with both doses of vaccine, according to data published on January 8 by the government of Australia. It has vaccinated 94.7% of its people over the age of 16 with at least one dose but despite high vaccination numbers the nation is reporting record levels of infections.

The nation will roll out its vaccination programme for children aged 5 to 11 starting Monday, vaccinating them with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The government will aim to vaccinate at least 2.3 million children in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

Australia, in the initial phases, of the pandemic was able to stem infections by implementing tough Covid lockdown rules and barring international citizens from entering the country.

The nation’s stringent border rules have been brought to focus again as tennis player Novak Djokovic fights his case in court as the Australian government revoked his visa and tried to deport him as he, according to them, could not give a valid reason behind him remaining unvaccinated.

Among Australia’s states and provinces, the New South Wales state remained adversely affected with more than 290,000 active cases. Following NSW, the states of Victoria and Queensland also were affected with more than 99,000 and 62,000 active Covid-19 cases respectively. Australia currently has close to 655,000 active cases and has recorded 2,387 deaths so far.

Authorities in Australia’s most states and provinces have imposed restrictions on movement hitting businesses but have shortened the isolation period and changed the definition of close contacts, according to the news report by Reuters.

