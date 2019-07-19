50 Years of Apollo 11: A Look at the Conspiracy Theories Surrounding the Moon Mission

It has been 50 years since the incident that changed the face of science and universe, when Apollo 11 took its flight to Moon, resulting in the World’s first man landing mission on the Moon. While the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) proudly takes the credit for the first man landing on lunar surface, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon, there are people who still insist that it never happened and that it was a hoax perpetrated by the US government.

Even after 50 years of the unbelievable achievement, NASA continues to prove that it actually made the man landing on the moon possible. However, we are answering some of the famous questions and the counter-facts presented by NASA on the same.

Where are the stars?

The pictures from the famous moon mission of NASA, Apollo 11, show no stars in the background. The conspiracy theorists have claimed that since there is no atmosphere on the moon, the stars should have been visible.

However, according to NASA, the earth and the moon both reflect enough sunlight as to render the stars invisible. It also claimed that with a camera configured to take good pictures in the amount of light present on the surface of the moon, it is impossible to capture stars, given the light exposure and the fact that the Apollo astronauts weren’t on the dark side of the moon.

Why is the flag waving?

There have been many conspiracy theories that have raised the question on the waiving American flag, planted by Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong on the moon. The theorists believe that given the fact that there is no atmosphere on the moon, there should be no wind for the flag to wave or flutter.

However, the counter-fact for the claim, as stated by NASA, says, “Unfurling a piece of rolled-up cloth with sore angular momentum will naturally result in waves and ripples—no breeze required.”

Where the dust and crater from the lunar landing?

An interesting conspiracy theory points out at the absence of a crater from the engines under the lunar lander. It also questions as to why be there not a huge cloud of dust when the Apollo 11 lander made the landing on the moon.

The counter-fact reflects on the fact that the soil on the moon is pretty hard-packed, so it deflected force from the lander’s thrusters rather than being scoured into a crater. It also says that the landing did kick up dust; however it was similar to what we experience on the surface of the Earth.

Keywords: Apollo 11, 50 years of Apollo Mission, Apollo 11 conspiracy theories, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, no stars on Apollo 11 pictures, Flag waving at Apollo 11 mission, no dust during Apollo 11 mission, US government