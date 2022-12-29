500 Afghan Women, Children in Karachi Prison, Says Pak's Human Rights Body, Appeals Govt for Deportation

Pakistan’s human rights body said that over 500 Afghan women and children are being detained in a Karachi Jail and requested the government to intervene in the matter to ensure their return to Afghanistan.

The National Commission for Human Rights, in a letter to the Government in Sindh and accessed by News18, also said that over 77 percent of the Afghans being held wished to return home and the detainees are forcing the jail to function far above its capacity.

“This letter is regarding the situation of Afghan Nationals being detained in Karachi Central Jail. The report prepared by NCHR in collaboration with the legal Aid Office found over 500 Afghan women and children are being detained in Central Jail, Karachi,” the letter said.

“The key findings of the report were that over 77% of Afghans being held wished to return home and the sudden influx of Afghan detainees is forcing the jail to function far above its capacity of 300 inmates and is acting as severe strain on prison resources,” it added.

The NCHR requested the Pakistani authorities to expedite the deportation process of the Afghan nationals before the completion of sentence.

“It is understood that the Afghan authorities are willing to cooperate regarding the return of their citizens. It is in the best interest of all parties involved that Afghan nationals in Karachi Central Jail are able to return home to Afghanistan at the earliest as requested by them,” the letter further said while appealing for the intervention on humanitarian grounds.

The National Commission for Human Rights is an independent statutory body created to look into matters pertaining to all forms of violations of human rights within the territorial jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan by virtue of the National Commission of Human Rights Act of 2012, it said.

Read all the Latest News here