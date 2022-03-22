CHANGE LANGUAGE
500,000 Refugees from Ukraine Have Mental Health Issues, Says WHO

The main need is for support due to trauma, Paloma Cuchi, WHO representative in Poland, told a briefing in Geneva. (AP Photo)

Refugees arriving in Poland are suffering from a range of health problems, including diarrhea and dehydration, WHO representative in Poland, told a briefing in Geneva

About half a million refugees from Ukraine who have fled to Poland need support for mental health disorders, and 30,000 have severe mental health problems, the representative for the World Health Organisation in Poland said on Tuesday.

Refugees arriving in Poland are suffering from a range of health problems, including diarrhea and dehydration, but the main need is for support due to trauma, Paloma Cuchi, WHO representative in Poland, told a briefing in Geneva.

first published:March 22, 2022, 18:02 IST