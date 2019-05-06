Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

55 Dead, 36 Injured in Tanker Truck Explosion in Niger's Capital Niamey

The explosion took place as several people were trying to collect petrol leaking from the truck, which had overturned on railway tracks.

AFP

Updated:May 6, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
55 Dead, 36 Injured in Tanker Truck Explosion in Niger's Capital Niamey
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Niamey: Fifty-five people died when a tanker truck exploded near the international airport of Niger's capital Niamey overnight, an interior ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"The toll from the explosion is 55 dead and 36 injured," the official told AFP. "The victims were burnt." Witnesses said people were trying to collect petrol leaking from the truck, which had overturned on railway tracks when the explosion happened.

(Further details are awaited).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram