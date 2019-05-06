English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
55 Dead, 36 Injured in Tanker Truck Explosion in Niger's Capital Niamey
The explosion took place as several people were trying to collect petrol leaking from the truck, which had overturned on railway tracks.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Niamey: Fifty-five people died when a tanker truck exploded near the international airport of Niger's capital Niamey overnight, an interior ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"The toll from the explosion is 55 dead and 36 injured," the official told AFP. "The victims were burnt." Witnesses said people were trying to collect petrol leaking from the truck, which had overturned on railway tracks when the explosion happened.
