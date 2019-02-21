English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
56 Dead, Dozens Injured, Hundreds Evacuated as Chemical Store Fire Sets Ablaze Old Dhaka Neighbourhood
Fire service officials said 32 fire fighting units were moved to the scene but narrow lanes made it difficult for fire engines to reach the spot forcing "our men to use long hose pipes to put off the blaze".
A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka (Reuters)
Dhaka: Fifty-six people are reported dead, dozens of people injured and hundreds fled their homes, or were evacuated, as a fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in the cramped old Dhaka, officials and reports said.
Residents in the neighbourhood said the fire broke out at a chemical store of a four-storey building in Old Dhaka's Chak Bazar area and quickly spread to four adjacent buildings.
"So far, 56 bodies have been recovered. The number could rise further as searching is still continuing," Julfikar Rahman, a director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, told Reuters.
Reports suggest over 50 people were wounded in the fire, some of them critically, even as firefighters struggled to douse the blaze.
"We have so far rescued over a dozen of wounded people and taken them to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's (DMCH) burn unit," a fire service official told a TV channel.
Doctors at the DMCH burn unit said at least five of the injured were being treated for critical injuries as more affected people are being taken to the facility.
Several people, however, were injured as they jumped off the four-storey building that housed several families.
Witnesses said blasts of gas cylinders used for cooking rocked the neighbourhood as panic gripped people fled their homes while several damaged vehicles were seen on the street beside the building.
Fire officials said the second, third and fourth floors of the building are used as warehouses and there are some flats.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
