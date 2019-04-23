Take the pledge to vote

57-year-old Woman Arrested for Killing Journalist in Northern Ireland

Police announced the arrest of two men in relation to the killing on Saturday, but both were later released.

Reuters

Updated:April 23, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A woman signs a book of condolences in the Guildhall for the 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee who was shot dead in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (Image: Reuters)
Belfast: Police in Northern Ireland on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 57-year-old woman in connection with the shooting death of journalist Lyra McKee during a riot in Londonderry last week.

"Major Investigation Team detectives have arrested a 57-year-old woman under the Terrorism Act in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry on Thursday, 18th April," the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

Police announced the arrest of two men in relation to the killing on Saturday, but both were later released.
