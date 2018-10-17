58 Australian Fairy Penguins Slaughtered in Suspected Case of Dog Attack

: Wildlife officials in the southern Australia on Wednesday announced an investigation into the mass death of 58 penguins they believe were killed in a dog attack.The carcases of the fairy penguins -- the world's smallest penguin species -- were found strewn across a beach in Tasmania, a island-state off the mainland."We would like to remind dog owners of the need to take responsibility for their animals at all times as dogs have the capacity to do a lot of damage to penguin colonies in a short period of time," Tasmania's department of parks, water and environment said in a statement.The latest grisly find comes just months after a dozen birds were found dead on a nearby beach, they too are believed to have been killed in a dog attack."All reports of alleged unlawful harming of wildlife are regarded extremely seriously by the department," the government department said.Fairy penguins -- who grow to around just over a foot (30 centimetres) and can live for up to 24 years -- are only found in southern Australia and New Zealand, with Tasmania supporting around half of the global population.Fairy penguin colonies remain under threat from increasing urbanisation, traffic and domestic animals.