59.3 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Distributed, 39 Million Administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed 59,304,600 doses of COVID19 vaccines in the United States and that 39,037,964 doses had been administered as of Saturday morning.
The tallies are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.
According to its tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 36,819,212 doses of the vaccines and distributed 58,380,300 doses.
The agency said 30,250,964 people had received 1 or more doses, while 8,317,180 people had gotten the second dose as of Saturday.
A total of 4,628,962 doses of vaccine have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
