6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico, No Damage Immediately Reported

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck late Monday 49 miles (79 kilometers) off the island's northwest coast at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

Associated Press

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
Representative image.
San Juan: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck near Puerto Rico, rousing and scaring many from their sleep in the U.S. territory.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck late Monday 49 miles (79 kilometers) off the island's northwest coast at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kiara Hernández tells The Associated Press that there are no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was felt across Puerto Rico and is the strongest to hit the island in recent years.

