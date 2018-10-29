English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6.1 Magnitude Quake Hits off El Salvador; No Reports of Damage
The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor occurred 24 kilometers (about 15 miles) under the surface. Its epicenter was 93.4 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the Salvadoran coastal town of Acajutla.
Representative Image.
Mexico City: A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit in the Pacific off the coast of El Salvador on Sunday, shaking people in the western portions of the country near the border with Guatemala but causing no damage.
Carlos Lopez Mendoza of the Salvadoran Red Cross said officials had checked throughout the affected area without finding any indications of problems.
"There are no reports of damages or victims," he said.
Pedro Escamilla, who lives in Santa Tecla, 10 kilometers (six miles) west of the capital, said the quake was not violent.
"It was a long, swaying, but gentle earthquake," he said.
