6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia
The epicentre of the earthquake was 133 km northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island.
Jakarta: An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck eastern Indonesia on Monday, the European monitoring agency said, but there were no immediate report of any casualties or damage.
The epicentre was 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
