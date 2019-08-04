6.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Northeastern Japan, No Tsunami Warning
The epicentre of the 7.23 pm (1023 GMT) earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture and measured at a depth of 50 km (30 miles), the agency said.
Representative image.
Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit off the coast of northeastern Japan on Sunday but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no were immediate reports of damage.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.
