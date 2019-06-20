6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia's Papua Province, No Casualties Reported
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where tectonic plates collide.
File photo of rescuers helping out after the 2018 earthquake in Indonesia. (Reuters)
Jakarta: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Papua, in eastern Indonesia on Thursday, United States seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued. The quake hit about 250 kilometres west of the town of Abepura in Papua province at 12:46 am local time, at a depth of 12 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake was felt weakly in Abepura, but most people did not notice it. "I was still awake at home but I did not feel it all and none of my neighbors ran out of their home," Abepura resident Arul Firmansyah said. There were no immediate reports of casualties after the earthquake.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide. Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more declared missing.
On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Colin de Grandhomme is Our X-Factor: Williamson
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Game of the Tournament!' - Twitter Lauds Another New Zealand-South Africa Thriller
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Eshaan Says Sunaina is 'Vulnerable,' Asks People to 'Not Act as Vultures'
- Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
- Renault Triber Unveiled in India, Gets 7 Seats and a Modular Cabin
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s