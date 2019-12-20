Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Epicentre Located at Hindu Kush

So far, there was no report of any loss to life or property. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the tremor was 6.1.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Epicentre Located at Hindu Kush
Representative image.

Islamabad: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 rocked northern Pakistan on Friday, forcing people to rush out of their homes.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake measuring 6.4 was located in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and it originated at a depth of 210kms.

So far, there was no report of any loss to life or property, according to officials. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the tremor was 6.1.

The impact of the strong earthquake was felt in the entire northern Pakistan, including national capital Islamabad. Local TV showed that people rushed out of buildings and their homes in panic.

