6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Epicentre Located at Hindu Kush
So far, there was no report of any loss to life or property. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the tremor was 6.1.
Representative image.
Islamabad: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 rocked northern Pakistan on Friday, forcing people to rush out of their homes.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake measuring 6.4 was located in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and it originated at a depth of 210kms.
So far, there was no report of any loss to life or property, according to officials. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the tremor was 6.1.
The impact of the strong earthquake was felt in the entire northern Pakistan, including national capital Islamabad. Local TV showed that people rushed out of buildings and their homes in panic.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parineeti Chopra Dropped as Face of Haryana's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Campaign?
- Tata Nexon Electric Compact SUV Unveiled, Pre-Booking Starts at Rs 21,000
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: A LOT of Power is Just One of The Ingredients
- 'NBA Style' Goal Revives Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate on the Internet Again