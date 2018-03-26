English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6.4 Quake off Eastern Indonesia, Tsunami Alert Lifted
The quake's epicentre was located in a sparsely inhabited part of the Banda Sea, 380 kilometres from Ambon, the capital of Maluku province.
(Photo for representation/Reuters)
Jakarta: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia in the early hours of Monday, triggering a brief tsunami alert that was swiftly lifted, according to seismic monitoring organisations.
The quake struck deep at some 171 kilometres (106 miles) below the earth's surface in the Banda Sea, the US Geological Survey said.
A tsunami alert was initially triggered by the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS).
However IOTWMS followed up with a second bulletin that said there was "no threat to countries in the Indian Ocean".
The quake's epicentre was located in a sparsely inhabited part of the Banda Sea, 380 kilometres from Ambon, the capital of Maluku province.
Local officials said there were no reports of damage or injury.
"The tremor was felt mildly for two to three seconds by the locals, there was no panic and no tsunami threat," disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP.
A similar 6.1-magnitude quake hit close to Monday's epicentre on 26 February and caused no damage.
Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.
It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless.
However the archipelago remains acutely alert to tremors that might trigger tsunamis.
In 2004 a devastating tsunami caused by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.
Also Watch
The quake struck deep at some 171 kilometres (106 miles) below the earth's surface in the Banda Sea, the US Geological Survey said.
A tsunami alert was initially triggered by the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS).
However IOTWMS followed up with a second bulletin that said there was "no threat to countries in the Indian Ocean".
The quake's epicentre was located in a sparsely inhabited part of the Banda Sea, 380 kilometres from Ambon, the capital of Maluku province.
Local officials said there were no reports of damage or injury.
"The tremor was felt mildly for two to three seconds by the locals, there was no panic and no tsunami threat," disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP.
A similar 6.1-magnitude quake hit close to Monday's epicentre on 26 February and caused no damage.
Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.
It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless.
However the archipelago remains acutely alert to tremors that might trigger tsunamis.
In 2004 a devastating tsunami caused by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Cilic, Del Potro Reach Miami Open Fourth Round
- Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice