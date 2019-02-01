English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Chiapas State in Southern Mexico
There were no immediate reports of major damage.
A map representation of Chiapas, Mexico.
Mexico City: A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, causing some people to leave office buildings and gather in the street in the capital Mexico City.
There were no immediate reports of major damage.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
