A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near the coast of Nicaragua on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 kilometers (24.85 miles).

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

