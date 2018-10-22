GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island; No Casualty Reported

Associated Press

Updated:October 22, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island; No Casualty Reported
A map view of Vancouver island, where the earthquake struck in Canada.
Port Hardy, British Columbia: A powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake has been reported near Vancouver Island, Canada.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the powerful quake's depth is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) and it struck Sunday evening about 161 miles (259 kilometers) west of Tofino, Canada.

The National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that a tsunami is "Not expected."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
