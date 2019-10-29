Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

6.6-magnitude Quake Strikes South Philippines, No Casualties Reported

he shallow tremor hit the island of Mindanao in the same region where a deadly quake struck earlier this month. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

AFP

Updated:October 29, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
6.6-magnitude Quake Strikes South Philippines, No Casualties Reported
A woman on a stretcher is assisted by a companion after a powerful earthquake was felt in Davao City, Philippines. (Image : AP)

Manila: A 6.6-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines Tuesday, authorities said, rattling buildings and sending terrified locals fleeing into the streets. The shallow tremor hit the island of Mindanao in the same region where a deadly quake struck earlier this month, the US Geological Survey said, adding there was no tsunami threat.

Philippine authorities said they expected damage after the strong tremor, which hit near Davao City. There were no immediate reports of injuries. USGS initially reported the quake had a magnitude of 6.8.

The area is still suffering the effects of a 6.4-magnitude quake that hit less than two weeks ago, killing at least five and damaging dozens of buildings.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

