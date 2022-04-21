CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#BorisJohnson#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » World » 6.7-magnitude Earthquake Rattles Nicaragua
1-MIN READ

6.7-magnitude Earthquake Rattles Nicaragua

The quake hit Wednesday at around 1:42 a.m. local time (7:42 am UTC). (Image: Reuters)

The quake hit Wednesday at around 1:42 a.m. local time (7:42 am UTC). (Image: Reuters)

The Pacific coast of Nicaragua was rattled by a 6.7magnitude earthquake early Wednesday.

The Pacific coast of Nicaragua was rattled by a 6.7-magnitude earthquake early Wednesday. But the country’s national disaster prevention agency did not immediately report any damages or deaths.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred about 36 miles (58 kilometers) west south-west of the coastal town of Masachapa, which itself is located southwest of the capital, Managua.

The quake hit Wednesday at around 1:42 a.m. local time (7:42 am UTC).

Vice President Rosario Murillo said the quake was felt along the coast, and officials were monitoring for any reports of damage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 21, 2022, 20:26 IST