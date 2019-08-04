6 Indians Arrested at Airport in Sri Lanka for Attempting to Smuggle Gold Worth 1.7 Crore
The Indians were arrested by Sri Lanka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, police said.
Representative image
Colombo: Sri Lankan officials have arrested six Indian nationals at an international airport for attempting to smuggle gold worth over Rs 1.7 crores, police said.
They were arrested by Sri Lanka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, police was quoted as saying by the Colombo Gazette.
Four Indian nationals were arrested at the departure terminal of the Katunayake airport with 1.06 kilograms of gold. Later, in a separate investigation, two more Indians were arrested at the airport with 1.370 kilograms of gold, the report said.
They were arrested for attempting to smuggle gold worth over Rs 1.7 crore out of the country, it said.
The raid was carried out when the suspects were returning to India after arriving in Sri Lanka on tourist visas.
The police said the suspects were handed over to the Sri Lanka Customs officers at the airport.
