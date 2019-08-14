Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

6 Killed, 18 Injured as Wall Collapses Amid I-Day Celebrations in Northern Pakistan

The incident occurred at a helipad in Gilgit-Baltistan where an event under the supervision of the Pakistan Army was underway to mark the country's 73rd Independence Day.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
6 Killed, 18 Injured as Wall Collapses Amid I-Day Celebrations in Northern Pakistan
Image for Representative purposes only.
Loading...

Peshawar: At least five people died and 18 others injured on Wednesday after a wall collapsed amid Independence Day celebrations in northern Pakistan, officials said.

The incident occurred at an helipad in Gilgit-Baltistan where an event under the supervision of the Pakistan Army was underway to mark the country's 73rd Independence Day, they said.

At least five people were killed and 18 others injured after a wall of the helipad compound suddenly collapsed, the officials said, adding that the injured have been shifted to combined military hospital in Gilgit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram