6 Killed, 26 Missing After Landslide in Nepal Mountains

Rescuers and villagers at Sindhupal chowk district managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses and were searching for the others.

Kathmandu: A landslide triggered by overnight rainfall swept through three Nepalese villages Sunday, killing at least six people while 26 were reported missing and believed to be buried by debris, officials said.

Rescuers and villagers at Sindhupal chowk district, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses and were searching for the others, government administrator Baburam Khanal said.

Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season that usually ends in September.

According to the Home Ministry, monsoon-related deaths this year have reached 351 with 85 missing.

