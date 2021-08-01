CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#BiggBossOTT#RajKundra
Home» News» World» 6 Killed, 7 Hurt as Bus Falls into Ditch in Bangladesh
1-MIN READ

6 Killed, 7 Hurt as Bus Falls into Ditch in Bangladesh

Six people died and seven others were injured as a speeding truck fell into a ditch in Bangladesh's Madaripur district.

Six people died and seven others were injured as a speeding truck fell into a ditch in Bangladesh's Madaripur district.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting the railing of the bridge, killing two people on the spot.

Six people have died and seven others were injured as a speeding truck fell into a ditch in Bangladesh’s Madaripur district, according to media reports on Sunday. The truck was carrying roof-casting material from Barguna to Dhaka when it tipped over near the Arial Khan Bridge Toll Plaza in Shibchar on Saturday night, the Dhaka Tribune quoted Officer-in-Charge, Shibchar Highway Police Mohammad Ali as saying.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting the railing of the bridge, killing two people on the spot. Eleven people were sent to nearby hospitals in critical condition, of whom four died receiving treatment, The Daily Star reported.

The truck driver is said to have escaped unhurt and the police are on the lookout for him. Investigation is on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 01, 2021, 17:50 IST